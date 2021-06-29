Kajol’s best
ethnic outfits June 29, 2021
Kajol is looking like a complete diva wearing a black colour netted saree having a multi-coloured border and a sleeveless blouse
The actor was looking simple yet elegant in a blue colour three-piece ethnic outfit having golden embroidery all over the outfit
Mrs. Devgn posing for the camera looking like a “red beauty” wearing a plain red saree along with a sleeveless blouse and gold jewelry is a treat to the eyes
Kajol gets clicked candidly wearing a peach silk saree having red colour floral print all over the saree along with a sleeveless blouse
The mother of two has “no time to think of a caption” as she poses for the camera looking beautiful in a yellow and white three-piece ethnic outfit
Kajol is “twinning with Jaipur” looking gorgeous in a pink and orange uniquely styled saree and blouse
Kajol “revisits K3G” while looking like a completely “adarsh bahu” in a red and black saree with a shimmery border all over it
The celebrity is looking beautiful in a yellow saree having a very light golden print all over it, along with minimum gold jewelry
Kajol gets captured while trying to pose in her crème and red saree having heavy embroidery all over the outfit
