Kajol’s iconic style moments
AUGUST 12, 2021
Kajol looks effortlessly chic in a green-hued jumpsuit. She completed her entire look with big hoop earrings and a sleek hairstyle
A black dress for a gala night! Kajol looks pretty in this dress as she completes the look with minimal accessories and black stilettos
The aesthetic melange of warm orange and pink makes the actress look effortlessly gorgeous in this silk saree
The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress looks flattering in a pastel-hued satin saree paired with a strappy blouse
Draped in lofty layers! The marvellous combination of white and gold lends a regal look to the diva
Kajol makes a pretty picture in this white off-shoulder top paired with a pleated skirt with frills and quirky accessories
A true saree lover! The actress carries the georgette saree embellished with thread work with grace and elan. She amps up her look with a sparkling necklace
The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actress looks dreamy in a flowy yellow dress with dramatic sleeves. She accentuates her look with enamelled hoop earrings
The diva looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in Manish Malhotra’s red off-shoulder velvet gown
