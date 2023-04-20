Kajol-Sonam: Dazzling in Abujani Couture
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 20, 2023
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
Sharvari looks stunning in a blouse with a pearl concept design, embellished with intricate hand embroidery consisting of pearls, crystals, and sequins and complemented with a white saree made of tulle fabric, also embellished with pearls and crystals to create a textured appearance
Sharvari Wagh
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
Huma Qureshi looks enchantingly beautiful and captivating while wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's designs. Her appearance in their creations is like a dream come true
Huma Qureshi
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa chose to wear a satin saree that had been adorned with intricate embroidery made of gold, green, and pearl beads, along with a bordered design that featured exquisite beadwork
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
Kajol's outfit is embellished with ornate embroidery that includes a luxurious blend of pearls, crystals, and resham, all of which add to its intricate design. On the other hand, Nysa wore a gown that features a plunging neckline, adorned with feather detailing and a sheer cape
Kajol and Nysa
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
She is wearing a saree made of off-white silk net fabric, which has a beautifully detailed pearl border running along its edge. She has paired the saree with a gorgeously embroidered chikankari dupatta, which she has elegantly draped over one shoulder
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
She looks captivating while wearing a bustier that has been hand-embroidered with pearls and crystals, featuring a collar adorned with similar embroidery and tassels on the shoulder pads
Nora Fatehi
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
The saree is made of off-white satin fabric, and it has been adorned with ethereal organza rose blooms that give it a romantic touch. To create a modern twist, the saree has been paired with a crystal and bugle bead embroidered bralette
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
She is wearing an outfit from their Warli Collection, which comprises a sequinned skirt and a dramatic strapped blouse. The skirt and blouse both come in the freshest shade of Aqua, which adds to the overall appeal of the outfit
Ananya Panday
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
She is wearing an off-white saree that features a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles, which add to its elegance. To complete the ethereal look, she has paired the saree with a bustier that has been adorned with pearls and crystals
Deepika Padukone
Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram
Navya is dressed in a pink net saree that has been intricately embroidered with a beautiful mix of sequins, pearls, and crystals. The saree is paired with a sassy halter neck blouse, creating a perfect cocktail style
Navya Nanda
