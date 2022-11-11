Heading 3

Kajol to Vidya:
Stars in Banarasi sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Trisha Sarang

Kajol looks gorgeous in this Banarasi saree by designer Anita Dongre, and the lime colour of the saree takes it up a notch.

Kajol

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan redefines elegance in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree from Raisin Global. The channdbalis further enhance her look.

Vidya Balan

Image: Shreyans Dungarwal

We’re loving Tamannaah’s vibrant pink Banarasi silk saree!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Haranish Mehta

Not only do we love Yami Gautam’s stunning Banarasi drape, we also think the full-sleeved lime green blouse perfectly complements the magenta saree.

Yami Gautam

Image: Kunal Gupta

Kriti Sanon’s strapless blouse gives her traditional Banarasi silk saree a contemporary twist.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Raw Mango Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks radiant in this red Banarasi silk sari by Raw Mango. The actress loves Banarasi drapes, and this is just one of the many silk drapes she owns.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ritika Nagpal

For her wedding reception, Anushka Sharma opted for this gorgeous red Banarasi saree by Sabyasachi.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput shines bright in this gorgeous yellow Banarasi silk saree that she opted for Diwali celebrations this year!

Mira Rajput

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looks radiant in this bright pink Banarasi saree!

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

If you thought Banarasi silk sarees only look gorgeous in vibrant shades, think again! Dia Mirza looks beautiful in this light peach silk saree.

Dia Mirza

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here