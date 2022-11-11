Kajol to Vidya:
Stars in Banarasi sarees
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Trisha Sarang
Kajol looks gorgeous in this Banarasi saree by designer Anita Dongre, and the lime colour of the saree takes it up a notch.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan redefines elegance in this red and gold Banarasi silk saree from Raisin Global. The channdbalis further enhance her look.
Image: Shreyans Dungarwal
We’re loving Tamannaah’s vibrant pink Banarasi silk saree!
Image: Haranish Mehta
Not only do we love Yami Gautam’s stunning Banarasi drape, we also think the full-sleeved lime green blouse perfectly complements the magenta saree.
Image: Kunal Gupta
Kriti Sanon’s strapless blouse gives her traditional Banarasi silk saree a contemporary twist.
Image: Raw Mango Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks radiant in this red Banarasi silk sari by Raw Mango. The actress loves Banarasi drapes, and this is just one of the many silk drapes she owns.
Image: Ritika Nagpal
For her wedding reception, Anushka Sharma opted for this gorgeous red Banarasi saree by Sabyasachi.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput shines bright in this gorgeous yellow Banarasi silk saree that she opted for Diwali celebrations this year!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty looks radiant in this bright pink Banarasi saree!
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
If you thought Banarasi silk sarees only look gorgeous in vibrant shades, think again! Dia Mirza looks beautiful in this light peach silk saree.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.