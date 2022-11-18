Kajol's saree collection
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kajol Instagram
The Salaam Venky actress oozed glamour and sass in her gorgeous red saree with lace borders and a square neckline blouse from the collection of Kapardara.
Image: Kajol Instagram
She dazzled in a pink ruffle saree with sequin detailing on the borders and a gorgeous pink blouse with a backless design by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Kajol Instagram
She definitely stole the spotlight in her silver and black ombre sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with statement earrings.
Image: Kajol Instagram
For her Durga Puja celebrations, the actress chose a pink-toned organza floral printed saree and styled it with Kundan dome earrings and a messy bun.
Image: Kajol Instagram
She looked so beautiful and elegant as she stepped out in a yellow solid saree by Raw Mango and a gold choker with green colored bangles.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
In a bottle green saree with white floral prints by Picchika, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous and the uber-chic statement necklace was the cherry on top.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Her mesmerizing outfit, which included a blue and silver embroidered saree, a gold blouse by Anita Dongre, and multicoloured earrings, was absolutely stunning.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Kajol’s solid pink saree with a scalloped border and a matching embroidered blouse by Punit Balana was a head-turner and she accessorized it with a Kundan necklace.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
In a custom Faabiiana red solid saree, Kajol painted the town red as she dressed up for her Karwa Chauth and left us all awestruck.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Kajol's peach pink saree with printed borders was a perfect bridesmaid saree when paired with stunning statement earrings.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.