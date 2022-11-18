Heading 3

Kajol's saree collection

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kajol Instagram 

The Salaam Venky actress oozed glamour and sass in her gorgeous red saree with lace borders and a square neckline blouse from the collection of Kapardara.

Ready in red 

Image: Kajol Instagram 

She dazzled in a pink ruffle saree with sequin detailing on the borders and a gorgeous pink blouse with a backless design by Manish Malhotra.

Diwali look 

Image: Kajol Instagram 

She definitely stole the spotlight in her silver and black ombre sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with statement earrings.

Stealing the spotlight

Image: Kajol Instagram 

For her Durga Puja celebrations, the actress chose a pink-toned organza floral printed saree and styled it with Kundan dome earrings and a messy bun.

Durga Puja look 

Image: Kajol Instagram 

She looked so beautiful and elegant as she stepped out in a yellow solid saree by Raw Mango and a gold choker with green colored bangles.

Yellow Mellow 

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram 

In a bottle green saree with white floral prints by Picchika, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous and the uber-chic statement necklace was the cherry on top.

Serene green

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram 

Her mesmerizing outfit, which included a blue and silver embroidered saree, a gold blouse by Anita Dongre, and multicoloured earrings, was absolutely stunning.

Looking bluetiful

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram 

Kajol’s solid pink saree with a scalloped border and a matching embroidered blouse by Punit Balana was a head-turner and she accessorized it with a Kundan necklace.

Pretty in Pink 

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram 

In a custom Faabiiana red solid saree, Kajol painted the town red as she dressed up for her Karwa Chauth and left us all awestruck.

Vision in red

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram 

Kajol's peach pink saree with printed borders was a perfect bridesmaid saree when paired with stunning statement earrings.

Pretty Peaches 

