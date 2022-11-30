Kaley Cuoco's red carpet style
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco looked stunning at the Emmy Awards as she wore a custom-made Vera Wang dress in a bright neon shade
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco attended the premiere of her new film Meet Cute wearing a stunning blazer dress with a glittery vibe
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco made a stunning awards show appearance sporting a pink tulle gown with flower patterns
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco looked radiant as she donned a long black dress with a sparkly bodice for the premiere of her show The Flight Attendant
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco made a surprising outfit choice as she stepped out in this floral print suit for a red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco made a stunning appearance as she gave a twist to her formal attire in black with this amazing outfit
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco sported an amazing white strapless gown with black flower patterns on it and looked every bit of beautiful in it
Image: Getty Images
The Big Bang Theory star wore a navy blue and white gown that featured a large black bow and pockets for the ceremony
Image: Getty Images
For one of her outings, Kaley Cuoco rocked this adorable pink outfit with a one-shoulder pattern and wore white sneakers along with it
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco sported a set of red chequered co-ords consisting a set of a buttoned-up shirt and shorts. The actress also wore sneakers with it
