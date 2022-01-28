Celebrity Style

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s stunning looks

Pink lehenga

Kalyani Priyadarshan looked ravishing in a pastel pink lehenga that featured tulle layers and beaded embroidery on the blouse

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

The organza floral saree from Picchika is a celeb favourite and the young star sported it like an absolute diva looking elegant and cute!

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Organza saree

Her white Anarkali suit came with intricate embroidery work and lace details and is a perfect pick for a wedding guest style

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Anarkali suit

Kalyani in her retro-glam avatar made us nostalgic of the times when V neck, broad shoulder blouse and silk sarees were a thing!

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Silk Saree

We are sure, just like us, you too find it hard to take your eyes off her! Her stunning look in a sky blue ethnic suit from the Loom featured lace kurta and organza dupatta and pants

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Cool in blue

She looked like a perfect ‘Malayali Manga’ in her striped kasavu lehenga set that she styled up with her soft glam makeup and gajra adorned hairdo

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Traditional look

If you think ethnic outfits are all that she wears, clad in a peppy orange gown featuring ruched details and thigh-high slit the diva will prove you wrong

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Vibrant gown

She also loves to experiment with her style and looked OTT in her all wite flared pants and mutton sleeve shirt

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Victorian style top

Having fun with hair and makeup, Kalyani’s offbeat funky look featuring in an abstract print satin dress was elevated with lots of blush, her curly hairdo and soap brows

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Funky look

For Hero promotions, the diva rocked a halter neck red floral print flowy dress that’ll be perfect for a dinner date. Dewy makeup and chic hairdo further amplified her style quotient

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Date night style

