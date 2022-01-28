Celebrity Style
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s stunning looks
Pink lehenga
Kalyani Priyadarshan looked ravishing in a pastel pink lehenga that featured tulle layers and beaded embroidery on the blouse
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
The organza floral saree from Picchika is a celeb favourite and the young star sported it like an absolute diva looking elegant and cute!
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Organza saree
Her white Anarkali suit came with intricate embroidery work and lace details and is a perfect pick for a wedding guest style
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Anarkali suit
Kalyani in her retro-glam avatar made us nostalgic of the times when V neck, broad shoulder blouse and silk sarees were a thing!
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Silk Saree
We are sure, just like us, you too find it hard to take your eyes off her! Her stunning look in a sky blue ethnic suit from the Loom featured lace kurta and organza dupatta and pants
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Cool in blue
She looked like a perfect ‘Malayali Manga’ in her striped kasavu lehenga set that she styled up with her soft glam makeup and gajra adorned hairdo
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Traditional look
If you think ethnic outfits are all that she wears, clad in a peppy orange gown featuring ruched details and thigh-high slit the diva will prove you wrong
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Vibrant gown
She also loves to experiment with her style and looked OTT in her all wite flared pants and mutton sleeve shirt
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Victorian style top
Having fun with hair and makeup, Kalyani’s offbeat funky look featuring in an abstract print satin dress was elevated with lots of blush, her curly hairdo and soap brows
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Funky look
For Hero promotions, the diva rocked a halter neck red floral print flowy dress that’ll be perfect for a dinner date. Dewy makeup and chic hairdo further amplified her style quotient
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Date night style
