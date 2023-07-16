Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 16, 2023

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s pastel style 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Hello debutante is raising the heat in this pale cream saree with leaf prints. Side-parted hair and minimal accessories wrap up her look 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Varane Avashyamund fame is oozing angelic vibes in this white saree with a gold border. Smoky eyes and nude pink lips elevate her look 

White whirl 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

Plush pink 

The Maanaadu actress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel pink lehenga-choli. The bright dupatta is a good contrast to the look 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

Priyadarshan is oozing boss babe vibes in this pastel lime pantsuit with floral prints. A messy ponytail and white sneakers enhance her look 

 Lazy lime 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this white pantsuit with abstract prints. Gold earrings and transparent heels elevate her look 

Abstract allure 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The fashionista looks like a breath of fresh air in this strapless yellow dress. Her earrings are the highlight 

Yellow glow 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham star looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this yellow ruffle lehenga paired with a matching choli 

Lucious lehenga 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Hridayam enchantress looks stunning in this pink saree with red polka dots. A messy bun and long danglers complete her look 

Polka delight 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Bro Daddy protagonist is hitting fashion hard in this powder blur salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta 

Blue bliss 

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

The Thallumaala heroine looks breathtaking in this white saree with a broad peach border paired with a pink blouse 

 Pastel punk 

