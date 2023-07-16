pinkvilla
JULY 16, 2023
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s pastel style
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Hello debutante is raising the heat in this pale cream saree with leaf prints. Side-parted hair and minimal accessories wrap up her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Varane Avashyamund fame is oozing angelic vibes in this white saree with a gold border. Smoky eyes and nude pink lips elevate her look
White whirl
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Plush pink
The Maanaadu actress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel pink lehenga-choli. The bright dupatta is a good contrast to the look
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Priyadarshan is oozing boss babe vibes in this pastel lime pantsuit with floral prints. A messy ponytail and white sneakers enhance her look
Lazy lime
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this white pantsuit with abstract prints. Gold earrings and transparent heels elevate her look
Abstract allure
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The fashionista looks like a breath of fresh air in this strapless yellow dress. Her earrings are the highlight
Yellow glow
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham star looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this yellow ruffle lehenga paired with a matching choli
Lucious lehenga
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Hridayam enchantress looks stunning in this pink saree with red polka dots. A messy bun and long danglers complete her look
Polka delight
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Bro Daddy protagonist is hitting fashion hard in this powder blur salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta
Blue bliss
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The Thallumaala heroine looks breathtaking in this white saree with a broad peach border paired with a pink blouse
Pastel punk
