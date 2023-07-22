pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JULY 22, 2023
Kalyani Priyadarshini's best outfits
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan is a popular name in the south cinema industry
career
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
She made her debut in the acting industry with a telugu film "Hello"
Films and Debut
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Her fashion
While the actress is popular in the south cinema industry, people also take outfit inspiration from her
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
An all black outfit is everybody's favourite, but Kalyani stepped up this trend with a long overcoat, black pants and boots
All black outfit
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Tie-Dyes are always in style and the actress didn't fail to pull off this look. She is wearing a simple puff sleeved tie dye dress with some accessories to complete the look
Tie-Dye
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Florals are always in trend, and are a favourite. The actress is seen wearing a floral dress, with some bold hoops and some light makeup to put the look together
Floral
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Styling a boho look can be easy and kalyani nails this look in the picture. Her dress gives out boho vibes and she accessories them with some red glasses and a bandana
Boho
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
Kalyani makes sure to look good even during an adventure. Here she's paired her co-ord set with a blue top. One should take inspiration for the next their next adventure
Adventure look
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
The actress can pull off ethnic wear equally as much as other styles. Here she's seen wearing a pink lehenga with some bold pink accessories and some minimal makeup to complete this look
Lehenga
Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram
The actress looks stunning dressed in a suit and formal pants. She's wearing a beige suit and pants with a green crop top with a pair of beige heels. One can take inspiration from this for their workplace
Business look
