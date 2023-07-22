Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

JULY 22, 2023

Kalyani Priyadarshini's best outfits

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Kalyani Priyadarshan is a popular name in the south cinema industry

career

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

She made her debut in the acting industry with a telugu film "Hello"

Films and Debut

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Her fashion 

While the actress is popular in the south cinema industry, people also take outfit inspiration from her

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

An all black outfit is everybody's favourite, but Kalyani stepped up this trend with a long overcoat, black pants and boots

All black outfit

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Tie-Dyes are always in style and the actress didn't fail to pull off this look. She is wearing a simple puff sleeved tie dye dress with some accessories to complete the look

Tie-Dye

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Florals are always in trend, and are a favourite. The actress is seen wearing a floral dress, with some bold hoops and some light makeup to put the look together

Floral

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Styling a boho look can be easy and kalyani nails this look in the picture. Her dress gives out boho vibes and she accessories them with some red glasses and a bandana

Boho

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

Kalyani makes sure to look good even during an adventure. Here she’s paired her co-ord set with a blue top. One should take inspiration for the next their next adventure

Adventure look

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

The actress can pull off ethnic wear equally as much as other styles. Here she’s seen wearing a pink lehenga with some bold pink accessories and some minimal makeup to complete this look

Lehenga

Image: Kalyani priyadarshini's Instagram 

The actress looks stunning dressed in a suit and formal pants. She’s wearing a beige suit and pants with a green crop top with a pair of beige heels. One can take inspiration from this for their workplace

Business look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here