JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 04, 2022

Kangana Ranaut aces Regencycore trend

 Corset dresses

Corsets are unabashedly daunting and sexy that whisper sweet nothings of the regency era. Kangana slipped into the trend by wearing a strappy green dress

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Nostalgia-ridden silhouettes like this satin-silk, strapless red wine gown with pleated front truly define aristocratic style

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Satin-silk silhouette

Light and pretty, white sheer corset top, paired with high-waist pants looks classic and contemporary at the same time

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Lace top

When it comes to the Kangana, she has got her own way of nailing the trend as this gold kanjeevaram saree styled with a corset, peplum belt, and wine-hued gloves

Gloves and corset belt

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

And we can't forget her accessories! She struck a timeless look by donning a pearl and diamond necklace with her floral dress

Pearl necklace

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The actress reminds us of the bygone era in this classic white cotton maxi dress with tie-up detail at the neck

Breezy maxi dress

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The diva looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow dress with a closed-neckline, exaggerated sleeves, ruffles and drop waist detail

Day dresses

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Channelling her inner princess in this strapless blush pink tulle gown that came with a sweetheart neckline

Ballroom Gown

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lastly, she wore a blue and white, printed maxi dress with a thigh-slit detail and a garter!

Empire-waist dress

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

