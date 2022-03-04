FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 04, 2022
Kangana Ranaut aces Regencycore trend
Corset dresses
Corsets are unabashedly daunting and sexy that whisper sweet nothings of the regency era. Kangana slipped into the trend by wearing a strappy green dress
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Nostalgia-ridden silhouettes like this satin-silk, strapless red wine gown with pleated front truly define aristocratic style
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Satin-silk silhouette
Light and pretty, white sheer corset top, paired with high-waist pants looks classic and contemporary at the same time
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Lace top
When it comes to the Kangana, she has got her own way of nailing the trend as this gold kanjeevaram saree styled with a corset, peplum belt, and wine-hued gloves
Gloves and corset belt
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
And we can't forget her accessories! She struck a timeless look by donning a pearl and diamond necklace with her floral dress
Pearl necklace
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The actress reminds us of the bygone era in this classic white cotton maxi dress with tie-up detail at the neck
Breezy maxi dress
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow dress with a closed-neckline, exaggerated sleeves, ruffles and drop waist detail
Day dresses
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Channelling her inner princess in this strapless blush pink tulle gown that came with a sweetheart neckline
Ballroom Gown
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lastly, she wore a blue and white, printed maxi dress with a thigh-slit detail and a garter!
Empire-waist dress
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
