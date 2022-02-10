Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 10, 2022
Kangana Ranaut in kurta sets
Regal look
Kangana Ranaut’s forest green Sabyasachi ensemble was made a bookmark worthy number as she accessorised it with maang tikka and chandbalis and headgear with roses
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
If you’re forever crazed about floral print, consider this as the best you’d snag. The starlet picked out Torani’s green chintz print kurta set that featured a V-neck kurta with striped sleeves
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Frida Kahlo vibes
Ami Patel styled Kangana in a Shyamal and Bhumika ensemble that came with a multi-coloured floral embroidery spread on her sleeves and organza dupatta
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Moss green kurta
Stripes and silk to steal. The Ekaco maroon set entails a knee-length kurta with close-neck kurta and full sleeves
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Maroon love
Clad in a royalty eluding Rimple and Harpreet’s ethnic set that had a printed kurta with embroidery, Kangana looked magnificent
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Retro princess
A classic black and white outfit can take you anywhere no matter what look you’ve been dreaming of putting out. You can’t get better and eye-soothing proof than this
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Festive ready look
Kangana was all smiles and looked as beautiful as always in her ever-loved desi ensemble. The floral on her Sabyasachi number were designed with sequins that were intricately placed
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Diwali look
The Thalaivii actress was papped in Mumbai with the most gorgeous curls and was seen in a pastel-pink kurta
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual kurta
Something to learn from Kangana’s style is that she’s ever ready for festivities. From pastels to colours that can drive one bonkers about, there are lots to expand your closet with
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Pastel daze
