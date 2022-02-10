Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 10, 2022

Kangana Ranaut in kurta sets

Heading 3

Regal look

Kangana Ranaut’s forest green Sabyasachi ensemble was made a bookmark worthy number as she accessorised it with maang tikka and chandbalis and headgear with roses

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

If you’re forever crazed about floral print, consider this as the best you’d snag. The starlet picked out Torani’s green chintz print kurta set that featured a V-neck kurta with striped sleeves

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Frida Kahlo vibes

Ami Patel styled Kangana in a Shyamal and Bhumika ensemble that came with a multi-coloured floral embroidery spread on her sleeves and organza dupatta

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Moss green kurta

Stripes and silk to steal. The Ekaco maroon set entails a knee-length kurta with close-neck kurta and full sleeves

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Maroon love

Clad in a royalty eluding Rimple and Harpreet’s ethnic set that had a printed kurta with embroidery, Kangana looked magnificent

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Retro princess

A classic black and white outfit can take you anywhere no matter what look you’ve been dreaming of putting out. You can’t get better and eye-soothing proof than this

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Festive ready look

Kangana was all smiles and looked as beautiful as always in her ever-loved desi ensemble. The floral on her Sabyasachi number were designed with sequins that were intricately placed

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Diwali look

The Thalaivii actress was papped in Mumbai with the most gorgeous curls and was seen in a pastel-pink kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual kurta

Something to learn from Kangana’s style is that she’s ever ready for festivities. From pastels to colours that can drive one bonkers about, there are lots to expand your closet with

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Pastel daze

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez in beautiful sarees

Click Here