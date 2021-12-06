Kangana Ranaut loves muted hued outfits

Suit with see-through churidar

Known for her elegant sartorial drops, Kangana wore a sage-green floral embossed salwar suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Pastel pink pantsuit

We are a fan of her edgy-feminine looks like this pink pantsuit, worn over a lace top

Image: Pinkvilla

Silver grey kurta pajama set

Muted tones cast an evergreens pell, proves Kangana in a silver and grey ethnic set

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Beige-toned striped pantsuit

Kangana dished out major boss lady vibes in this beige-hued striped pantsuit

Video: Pinkvilla

Perfect for a soirée

Dressed in a pale blue strappy top and skirt, she left our mouths hanging agape

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Beauty in beige

Embracing her inner queen in this beige-printed drape, she styled it with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Adding a sassy touch to the pale pink floral-printed pantsuit, she went for a cape-sleeve blazer look

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Pale pink floral pantsuit

Elegance personified

Kangana went for a minimal yet understated look in this light brown anarkali suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Mint green and peach suit

Pastels make for a delightful daytime wear, shows us the dazzling diva in this mint green and peach Anarkali suit

Video: Pinkvilla

Captivating look

Kangana wore a cream-hued kurta,teamed with a matching striped palazzo and a white dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

