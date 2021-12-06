Kangana Ranaut loves muted hued outfits
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 6, 2021
Suit with see-through churidar
Known for her elegant sartorial drops, Kangana wore a sage-green floral embossed salwar suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Pastel pink pantsuit
We are a fan of her edgy-feminine looks like this pink pantsuit, worn over a lace top
Image: Pinkvilla
Silver grey kurta pajama set
Muted tones cast an evergreens pell, proves Kangana in a silver and grey ethnic set
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Beige-toned striped pantsuit
Kangana dished out major boss lady vibes in this beige-hued striped pantsuit
Video: Pinkvilla
Perfect for a soirée
Dressed in a pale blue strappy top and skirt, she left our mouths hanging agape
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Beauty in beige
Embracing her inner queen in this beige-printed drape, she styled it with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Adding a sassy touch to the pale pink floral-printed pantsuit, she went for a cape-sleeve blazer look
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Pale pink floral pantsuit
Elegance personified
Kangana went for a minimal yet understated look in this light brown anarkali suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Mint green and peach suit
Pastels make for a delightful daytime wear, shows us the dazzling diva in this mint green and peach Anarkali suit
Video: Pinkvilla
Captivating look
Kangana wore a cream-hued kurta,teamed with a matching striped palazzo and a white dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
