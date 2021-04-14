Kangana’s Top Airport Looks In A Saree April 14, 2021
Kangana Ranaut is a big fan of the nine-yard drape and has even worn the desi outfit to the airport a number of times
Recently, Kangana looked like a ray of sunshine as she headed to the airport in a bright yellow bandhani saree. Hair tied into a bun and dark red lips finished off her look
As she made her way to the airport, she picked out another classic drape in a pastel pink shade. Kangana accessorised the look with a statement necklace
Post her movie shoot in Rajasthan, Kangana was seen clad in a breezy off-white saree with intricate floral embroidery on its border
Keeping things basic and fresh, the ‘Queen’ actress opted for a simple white cotton saree that she paired with a sleeveless blouse
We are also fans of this elegant grey plaid saree that she wore with a sleeveless blouse for another airport look
Kangana and white sarees are a match made in heaven. Case in point, this white cotton saree looks lovely on her
She then styled another white saree with a trench coat and elevated the look with a sleek bun and minimal makeup
And this white saree with a blue checkered border looks simple yet elegant on her. A pair of classic oversized sunglasses and sparkling white pumps finished off the look
She made quite a statement when she stepped out in a Rs 600 saree with a black trench coat and an expensive Prada bag
