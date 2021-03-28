Kangana Ranaut’s March 28, 2021
best saree looks
Kangana looks gorgeous in a traditional orange saree with a golden border from Madhurya
She rocks a stylish baby pink saree and a sleeveless golden blouse
She slays in this colourful Masaba Gupta saree
She pairs a light blue Raw Mango saree with a navy blue blouse
The beauty stuns in a blue saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma and a white long-sleeved blouse
We love her beige Good earth saree
The ‘Queen’ actress looks ethereal in this black Raw Mango saree
She looks elegant in this cream Banarasi saree
The diva pairs a shiny cream saree with a white sleeveless blouse
She looks beautiful in this cream saree that she has accessorized with long purple gloves
