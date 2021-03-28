Kangana Ranaut’s
best saree looks

March 28, 2021

Kangana looks gorgeous in a traditional orange saree with a golden border from Madhurya

She rocks a stylish baby pink saree and a sleeveless golden blouse

She slays in this colourful Masaba Gupta saree

She pairs a light blue Raw Mango saree with a navy blue blouse

The beauty stuns in a blue saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma and a white long-sleeved blouse

We love her beige Good earth saree

The ‘Queen’ actress looks ethereal in this black Raw Mango saree

She looks elegant in this cream Banarasi saree

The diva pairs a shiny cream saree with a white sleeveless blouse

She looks beautiful in this cream saree that she has accessorized with long purple gloves

For more updates on Kangana, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here