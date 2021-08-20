Kangana Ranaut’s formal airport style
Always the one to make heads turn, Kangana Ranaut is impeccably dressed in formal outfits on several occasions at the airport
Recreating the ladylike look from the era gone by, Kangana looked exceptionally pretty in a double-breasted buttoned coat that she wore over a blue dress
Looking like the boss lady that she is, the actress wore her plaid grey pants with a crisp white full-sleeve shirt and threw a camel-brown coat over it
Giving her pastel peach saree an expensive yet formal twist, Kangana styled it with a black overcoat from Givenchy
At the Mumbai airport, she was seen in a crisp white Totême shirt and a Miu Miu check miniskirt for an elegant look!
Dressed in a striped blazer teamed with coordinated shorts, black sunglasses, a tote bag and nude high heels, Kangana looked every bit gorgeous
Keeping her look dressy, she cleaned up nice in a pristine white sheath dress with a drop waist
While returning from her brother’s engagement, she was decked up in a checkered grey jumpsuit and a matching long coat
The diva made a strong case for power dressing in well-tailored formal pants, a crisp blazer and a silk bow tie
For a chic formal look, she had picked out a black and white dress with asymmetrical patterns and unlike other times, carried her black coat on her hand
In a double-breasted pinstripe black blazer with a white tank top beneath and matching trousers, Kangana elevated her formal look more than before!
Always on-the-go, Ranaut flew out of Mumbai in a sorbet pink pantsuit that was styled with pristine white sneakers and a white sling bag
