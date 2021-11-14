Nov 14, 2021

 Entertainment 

Kangana Ranaut's regal accessories

Author: Joyce Joyson

Kangana Ranaut always manages to make a show-stopping appearance, like this one in a pearl choker necklace worn with a pastel lehenga

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Pearl masterpiece

The actress styled her traditional Manipuri pink and white saree with dainty pearl drop earrings

 Elegant earrings

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

For the National Film Awards 2021, Kangana decked up in a traditional silk saree and tied the look with heavy gold jewellery

Royal charm

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Bold and beautiful

Looking sophisticated and graceful at the same time is Kangana in this exquisite gold choker necklace with an updo hairdo

Video: Pinkvilla

In another instance, the actress wore a gold stone-studded necklace that went well with a neatly tied-up bun hairdo

Encrusted earrings

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The actress looks every bit stunning in this antique gold set adorned with dainty pearls, matching jhumkas and kadas

South Indian look

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The beauty wore her hair in a side-swept high bun style and amped up her gorgeous look with a gold necklace accentuated with pearls and emeralds

Retro vibes

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana looked endearing, wearing a statement necklace and matching earrings decorated with pearls, emeralds and rubies

Astounding accessories

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

For her brother Aksht and Ritu's grand wedding, the star wore a statement choker neckpiece by Sabyasachi made with uncut diamonds, heavy earrings and a maang tikka

Drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Slaying it like a queen! The actress let her jewellery do the talking as she wore a traditional choker necklace with round-studded earrings

Ethereal queen

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Celebs who have gotten a nose job

Click Here