Nov 14, 2021
Kangana Ranaut's regal accessories
Author: Joyce Joyson
Kangana Ranaut always manages to make a show-stopping appearance, like this one in a pearl choker necklace worn with a pastel lehengaImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Pearl masterpiece
The actress styled her traditional Manipuri pink and white saree with dainty pearl drop earrings
Elegant earringsImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
For the National Film Awards 2021, Kangana decked up in a traditional silk saree and tied the look with heavy gold jewellery
Royal charmImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Bold and beautiful
Looking sophisticated and graceful at the same time is Kangana in this exquisite gold choker necklace with an updo hairdoVideo: Pinkvilla
In another instance, the actress wore a gold stone-studded necklace that went well with a neatly tied-up bun hairdo
Encrusted earringsImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The actress looks every bit stunning in this antique gold set adorned with dainty pearls, matching jhumkas and kadas
South Indian lookImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The beauty wore her hair in a side-swept high bun style and amped up her gorgeous look with a gold necklace accentuated with pearls and emeralds
Retro vibesImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana looked endearing, wearing a statement necklace and matching earrings decorated with pearls, emeralds and rubies
Astounding accessoriesImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
For her brother Aksht and Ritu's grand wedding, the star wore a statement choker neckpiece by Sabyasachi made with uncut diamonds, heavy earrings and a maang tikka
Drop-dead gorgeousImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Slaying it like a queen! The actress let her jewellery do the talking as she wore a traditional choker necklace with round-studded earrings
Ethereal queenImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
