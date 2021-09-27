sept 27, 2021
Kangana Ranaut’s Statement Pantsuits
Kangana Ranaut nails every look with the right blend of sophistication and fearlessness.Here, The Thalaivii star rocked the pastel-hued pantsuit with a matching crop top
Going for a monochrome look, Kangana looked stellar in a beige chequered pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. The gorgeous actress paired it with a matching tee and chunky earrings
Ranaut gives off major ‘boss lady’ vibes in this blazer jacket paired with white flared pants, both featuring stripes
The Kangana looks chic in this neon striped pantsuit paired with formal heels and minimal makeup
This makes our jaws drop to the floor! Ranaut wore an edgy black pantsuit by Nedret Taciroglu and styled it with a sleek pulled-back hairdo
Kangana rocked the formal grey jumpsuit by Nikhil Thampi. She amped up her look by layering it with a matching coat
The diva upped the glam quotient and how! Ranaut chose a multicoloured pantsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. She teamed it up with a maroon blazer and a silk pink shirt
Power dressing is something that comes effortlessly to Kangana. Here, she dons an all-white suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, fitting pants and layered with a tee
Isn’t she a class apart?! Ranaut looks stunning in this red pantsuit paired with a white shirt and sneakers
Finally, Kangy made a strong case for a pastel pink pantsuit and styled it with a slip top
