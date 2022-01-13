Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 13, 2022
Kangana Ranaut in shades of pink
Rose Pink Coat
In a head-to-toe pink avatar, Kangana showed us how to ace the romantic colour like a true diva!
Image: Pinkvilla
Blush Pink Outfit
To attend an event in the city, she stepped out in a blush pink long coat and a matching sheath dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Flamingo Pink Pantsuit
She exuded major boss lady vibes in a white lacy blouse and flamingo pink pantsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Lemonade Pink Blazer And Pants
For a chic and trendy look, the actress sported a lemonade pink striped pantsuit from Two Point Two Studio
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Baby Pink Dress
Bringing the retro vibes back, she looked adorable in a baby pink Gauri and Nainika dress
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Bubblegum Pink Kurta
Her bubblegum pink A-line kurta and dupatta set paired with green flared trousers is too lovely to miss!
Image: Pinkvilla
Blush Pink Saree
She looked lovely in a blush pink handloom drape and a white crew neck blouse
Image: Robert Naorem instagram
Light Pink Drape
At the airport, she made a strong case for cotton drapes by picking out this lovely light pink saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Blush Pink Kurta Set
The actress looked ethereal in a blush pink kaftan kurta and matching dhoti pants designed by Anamika Khanna
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Pastel Pink Kurta
She made a striking case for breezy kurtas in a pastel pink kurta and white salwar pants
Image: Pinkvilla
