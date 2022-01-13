Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 13, 2022

Kangana Ranaut in shades of pink

Rose Pink Coat

In a head-to-toe pink avatar, Kangana showed us how to ace the romantic colour like a true diva!

Image: Pinkvilla

Blush Pink Outfit

To attend an event in the city, she stepped out in a blush pink long coat and a matching sheath dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Flamingo Pink Pantsuit

She exuded major boss lady vibes in a white lacy blouse and flamingo pink pantsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Lemonade Pink Blazer And Pants

For a chic and trendy look, the actress sported a lemonade pink striped pantsuit from Two Point Two Studio

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Baby Pink Dress

Bringing the retro vibes back, she looked adorable in a baby pink Gauri and Nainika dress

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Bubblegum Pink Kurta

Her bubblegum pink A-line kurta and dupatta set paired with green flared trousers is too lovely to miss!

Image: Pinkvilla

Blush Pink Saree

She looked lovely in a blush pink handloom drape and a white crew neck blouse

Image: Robert Naorem instagram

Light Pink Drape

At the airport, she made a strong case for cotton drapes by picking out this lovely light pink saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Blush Pink Kurta Set

The actress looked ethereal in a blush pink kaftan kurta and matching dhoti pants designed by Anamika Khanna

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Pastel Pink Kurta

She made a striking case for breezy kurtas in a pastel pink kurta and white salwar pants

Image: Pinkvilla

