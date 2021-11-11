Nov 11, 2021

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut in stylish co-ords

Author: Neenaz

To celebrate the birthday of her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana picked out a printed blue co-ord set that included flared trousers and a matching full-sleeve blouse

Printed co-ord set 

For the promotion of her movie ‘Jugdementall Hai Kya’, she wore a chic outfit featuring floral print cigarette pants, a matching shirt and a layered jacket

Floral co-ords

To keep things sharp yet breezy, Kangana opted for a muted yellow co-ord set that included a full sleeve shirt with a large bow and matching high-waisted pants

Polka-dot co-ord set 

Exuding major schoolgirl vibes, the ‘Thalaivii’ actress looked pretty in a checkered grey two-piece by Vassils Zoulias

Back-to-school co-ords

For one of her airport looks, Kangana wore a pair of comfy orange trousers and a matching jacket

Athleisure set 

In a three-piece coordinated set that included a neon green striped blazer, wide-legged pants, and a corset top, she looked fierce yet elegant!

Formal co-ords

Dressed like she meant nothing but business, Kangana channeled her inner boss lady in a coordinated YSL outfit

Skirt and top set 

At the airport, she was spotted in a checkered skirt and a matching blazer set that she teamed with a white tee

Checkered set 

Strutting out of the airport, she kept things utterly stylish in a grey and white striped double breasted blazer and matching shorts from Topshop

Striped co-ord 

For a summery retro look, the star wore a white off-shoulder crop top and a matching asymmetrical skirt

Breezy skirt and top set

