Nov 11, 2021
Fashion
Kangana Ranaut in stylish co-ords
Author: Neenaz
To celebrate the birthday of her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana picked out a printed blue co-ord set that included flared trousers and a matching full-sleeve blouseCredits: Instagram
Printed co-ord set
For the promotion of her movie ‘Jugdementall Hai Kya’, she wore a chic outfit featuring floral print cigarette pants, a matching shirt and a layered jacket
Floral co-ordsCredits: Instagram
To keep things sharp yet breezy, Kangana opted for a muted yellow co-ord set that included a full sleeve shirt with a large bow and matching high-waisted pants
Polka-dot co-ord set Credits: Instagram
Exuding major schoolgirl vibes, the ‘Thalaivii’ actress looked pretty in a checkered grey two-piece by Vassils Zoulias
Back-to-school co-ordsCredits: Instagram
For one of her airport looks, Kangana wore a pair of comfy orange trousers and a matching jacket
Athleisure set Credits: Instagram
In a three-piece coordinated set that included a neon green striped blazer, wide-legged pants, and a corset top, she looked fierce yet elegant!
Formal co-ordsCredits: Instagram
Dressed like she meant nothing but business, Kangana channeled her inner boss lady in a coordinated YSL outfit
Skirt and top set Credits: Instagram
At the airport, she was spotted in a checkered skirt and a matching blazer set that she teamed with a white tee
Checkered set Credits: Instagram
Strutting out of the airport, she kept things utterly stylish in a grey and white striped double breasted blazer and matching shorts from Topshop
Striped co-ord Credits: Pinkvilla
For a summery retro look, the star wore a white off-shoulder crop top and a matching asymmetrical skirt
Breezy skirt and top setCredits: Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Madhuri Dixit’s gorgeous looks in black