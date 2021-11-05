nov 5, 2021
Kangana Ranaut's admirable dresses
Kangana Ranaut has an uber-cool collection of dresses that she is often seen in, like here in a black maxi dress, accessorised with a pearl and diamond necklace
This time, she chose to go the retro-chic way in this checkered midi dress with her hair tied in a bouffant ponytail
Here, she picked a strappy green dress, accessorised it with an emerald drop diamond necklace and wore her signature curly hair
The actress spreads floral cheer in this dress and gives it a classy touch by tying the scarf around her neck. We loved the little bag too!
Yet again, the diva unleashed the floral power in this jacquard dress with belt detail over the waist from Edeline Lee
Kangana looks pretty in this red dress from Burberry featuring a large bow detail at the neck
If you aren’t big on bold and bright colours go for this breezy white dress with a tie-up keyhole neckline like her
We absolutely love this white floral dress on the actress as she accessorised her look with a pair of round sunglasses
She kept it bold and edgy in this brown dress by Ulayana Sergeenko, featuring a lace body corset with ruffled net ends
The actress went for an all-black look as she opted for a sheer black dress styled with a pair of black pump heels
