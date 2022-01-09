Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 09, 2022
Kangana Ranaut's airport looks in sarees
Aerodrome Fashion
Though airport looks are all about comfort, Kangana never ceases to amaze us with her exciting choices
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral Saree
Sarees remain a favourite for the actor which is probably a go-to look for her
Image: Pinkvilla
Angel White
She painted her look all-white in an elegant soft cotton saree and teamed it with an eye-grabbing pink bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Minimal Style
Seen clad in a pastel green plain saree, the Queen actress’ airport look was all things classy and cosy
Image: Pinkvilla
Classy Lady
A white saree with a blue checkered border and minimal floral work was her next outfit of choice
Image: Pinkvilla
Boss Lady
She gave us boss lady vibes in her beige saree that was teamed with a black blazer and cool shades
Image: Pinkvilla
Luxe Vibe
As she was making her way out of the airport, Kangana was clicked wearing a stunning beige colour saree with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Purple Power
Kangana looked stunning in a purple coloured chiffon saree by Anavila with a matching satin sleeveless blouse. She teamed it up with a pearl necklace and black oversized sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
Bandhani Saree
Kangana was seen clad in a yellow bandhani saree. With it, she added a cool pair of sunglasses and her stylish tan-coloured arm candy elevated the look to another level
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Look
Her sporty look in monochromatic track pants and a one-shoulder crop top was one of a kind!
Image: Pinkvilla
