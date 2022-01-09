Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 09, 2022

Kangana Ranaut's airport looks in sarees

Aerodrome Fashion

Though airport looks are all about comfort, Kangana never ceases to amaze us with her exciting choices

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral Saree

Sarees remain a favourite for the actor which is probably a go-to look for her

Image: Pinkvilla

Angel White

She painted her look all-white in an elegant soft cotton saree and teamed it with an eye-grabbing pink bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Minimal Style

Seen clad in a pastel green plain saree, the Queen actress’ airport look was all things classy and cosy

Image: Pinkvilla

Classy Lady

A white saree with a blue checkered border and minimal floral work was her next outfit of choice

Image: Pinkvilla

Boss Lady

She gave us boss lady vibes in her beige saree that was teamed with a black blazer and cool shades

Image: Pinkvilla

Luxe Vibe

As she was making her way out of the airport, Kangana was clicked wearing a stunning beige colour saree with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Purple Power

Kangana looked stunning in a purple coloured chiffon saree by Anavila with a matching satin sleeveless blouse. She teamed it up with a pearl necklace and black oversized sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Bandhani Saree

Kangana was seen clad in a yellow bandhani saree. With it, she added a cool pair of sunglasses and her stylish tan-coloured arm candy elevated the look to another level

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Look

Her sporty look in monochromatic track pants and a one-shoulder crop top was one of a kind!

Image: Pinkvilla

