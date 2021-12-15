Kangana Ranaut's festive looks in kurta

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 15, 2021

Velvet kurta

Perfect for winter weddings, Kangana’s velvet green anarkali kurta paired with an emerald green skirt is a proper festive outfit!

Kangana Ranaut instagram 

Floral sequined kurta

Florals and sequins make the best pair and this close-neck ivory kurta seems to be the ideal festive outfit for Kangana

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Bright floral kurta

Her bright yellow Sabaysachi kurta with floral prints and an organza dupatta looks absolutely stunning

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Bandhani kurta set

She looked radiant in a bright red full-sleeve bandhani kurta that came with a matching dupatta

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Paisley-printed set

For the Diwali celebrations last year, she donned a white kurta with black paisley prints and black churidaar with white prints

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Full-sleeve kurta

She painted a regal picture in this forest green full-sleeved kurta, orange floral churidar pants and a light green dupatta

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Embellished kurta

To keep things elegant, she wore a maroon kurta with embroidery and paired it with a sheer dupatta and maroon salwar pants

Kangana Ranaut instagram

For a simple yet significant festive look, she picked out a green Shyamal and Bhumika ensemble replete with multi-coloured floral embroidery

Embroidered suit

Kangana Ranaut instagram

She looked ethereal in a blush pink kurta set that featured a kaftan-like kurta and a pair of matching dhoti pants with cropped hems

Kaftan-style kurta

Kangana Ranaut instagram

For a breezy outdoor festive look, she was clad in a pastel-hued kurta that came with a pink dupatta and white pants

Pastel kurta

Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif's bridal makeup decoded

Click Here