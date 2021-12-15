Kangana Ranaut's festive looks in kurta
DEC 15, 2021
Velvet kurta
Perfect for winter weddings, Kangana’s velvet green anarkali kurta paired with an emerald green skirt is a proper festive outfit!
Floral sequined kurta
Florals and sequins make the best pair and this close-neck ivory kurta seems to be the ideal festive outfit for Kangana
Bright floral kurta
Her bright yellow Sabaysachi kurta with floral prints and an organza dupatta looks absolutely stunning
Bandhani kurta set
She looked radiant in a bright red full-sleeve bandhani kurta that came with a matching dupatta
Paisley-printed set
For the Diwali celebrations last year, she donned a white kurta with black paisley prints and black churidaar with white prints
Full-sleeve kurta
She painted a regal picture in this forest green full-sleeved kurta, orange floral churidar pants and a light green dupatta
Embellished kurta
To keep things elegant, she wore a maroon kurta with embroidery and paired it with a sheer dupatta and maroon salwar pants
For a simple yet significant festive look, she picked out a green Shyamal and Bhumika ensemble replete with multi-coloured floral embroidery
Embroidered suit
She looked ethereal in a blush pink kurta set that featured a kaftan-like kurta and a pair of matching dhoti pants with cropped hems
Kaftan-style kurta
For a breezy outdoor festive look, she was clad in a pastel-hued kurta that came with a pink dupatta and white pants
Pastel kurta
