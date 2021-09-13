Silk Saree Looks
Kangana Ranaut's Sep 13, 2021
Every look of Kangana in silk drape is bound to steal the show. Here, Kangy wore an orange silk saree featuring a zari border and a dash of red on the hem. She styled it with a pearl choker set
Heavenly in ivory! Ranaut goes for a monotone attire and accessories her look with an emerald necklace and a vintage hairstyle
The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black silk saree featuring a silver border and patterns all over. She accessorised it with a pearl choker necklace
Can we all just pause and admire how effortless Kangy looks in this yellow silk saree? She rounded off her look with traditional jewellery and a bun decked in mogra flowers
The ‘Thalaivii’ actress looks stunning in a yellow silk saree paired with an orange-toned blouse
Contemporary meets traditional look! Kangana wore a royal brown silk saree and paired it with a full-sleeve floral blouse from designer Sabyasachi
Ranaut looks breathtakingly beautiful in this Kerala Kasavu saree paired with a matching blouse and temple jewellery
Kangana’s charm is unbeatable in kanjivaram saree styled with heavy jewellery. She opted for an orange-hued drape with thick gold and black border
Kangy is the epitome of grace in this powered blue silk saree paired with a navy blue blouse and a choker neckpiece
Lastly, Ranaut opted for a dusted golden saree adorned with floral embroidery. She paired it with a textured blouse and a statement necklace
