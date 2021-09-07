Kangana redefines elegance in sarees

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii promotion looks were a series of alluring sarees and this parrot green one by Sabyasachi totally floored us!
This luxe ivory silk saree that she wore for Thalaivii song ‘Nain Bandhe’ launch in Chennai was actually customised for her 4th National Award Ceremony that got delayed due to the pandemic
She makes sure to pick home grown brands to give her elegant looka meaningful motive. She looked absolutely stunning in this bright orange saree from Raw Mango
Ethnic saree looks are incomplete without apt jewellery and makeup and Kangana shows us how to ace it like a true Indian princess
She opted for a fuss-free mustard yellow bandhani saree for her airport look. The star teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse and glammed up with bright red lips and hints of blush on her dewy base
Kangana looked amazing in the traditional Kerala Kasavu saree that she styled up with dark sunnies and pastel hued handbag
For Thalaivii trailer launch event, Kangana picked a fancy muted pink Anamika Khanna saree and looked drop dead gorgeous in it
We love how the star looked subtle yet glamorous in this offbeat green silk saree and statement jewellery for her brother’s Badhai ceremony
For her birthday last year, the Ranauts organised a pooja for which the star wore this amazing vibrant pink and red silk saree with all it’s grace
Her quirky look in Masaba Gupta’s organza saree teamed with a strapless corset blouse was one of a kind look that the diva rocked