April 21, 2021
Kangana’s desi looks in a salwar kameez
During her recent religious tour, Kangana Ranaut was dressed in a vibrant red and gold Bandhej salwar kameez. Classic temple jewellery with maang tika accessorised her look
And during an outing in the city, Kangana wore a lovely powder blue kurta with white floral work on it. Matching pyjama pants and a pastel blue dupatta completed her outfit
The ‘Queen’ looked ethereal in a creamy white kurta, a black and white churidar, and a sheer white dupatta. Statement golden earrings rounded off her desi look
Embodying regality, Kangana looked like a royal princess in a gorgeous Sabyasachi creation and matching heritage jewellery
For her brother’s pre-wedding festivities, she picked out a mauve salwar set by Rimple and Harpreet. Hair half-tied at the back and adorned with a red rose complemented her attire
During Navratri, the diva was decked up in a gorgeous red and pink kurta, an off-white sharara and a sheer pink dupatta
Channelling her inner Frida Kahlo, Kangana picked out a powder blue kurta set by Torani. A floral headband, just like Frida’s, further accessorised her look
Showing us how to do the winter-wedding look right, she opted for a black and red embellished kurta set by Ritu Kumar
Keeping things simple in a maroon silk stripe salwar kameez from Eka by Rina Singh, Kangana exuded major minimalist vibes
For the promotion of ‘Panga’, Kangana picked out a lovely pistachio green kurta set by Amisha Kothari
This silk ensemble by Anamika Khanna looks absolutely stunning on her
