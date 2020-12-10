Karan Johar's Most Fashionable Looks December 10, 2020
Karan Johar in a red velvet Manish Malhotra kurta looked classy and stylish. Here’s the proof!
Karan opted for a casual look in a black hoodie and slashed jeans for Shweta Bachchan’s bash
He’s a Dolce & Gabbana boy when it comes to awards functions. This red sequined blazer is proof!
Karan took his ethnic wardrobe game to another level. This luxurious sherwani by Manish Malhotra says it all
Only Karan can beat his previous self when it comes to fashion. This sculpted cape by Gaurav Gupta is evidence!
He looked classy yet suave in this multi-coloured kurta by designer Sabyasachi for Armaan Jain’s wedding
Karan Johar looks urbane in a blue-black tie-dye suit by bloni.atelier. And here’s the evidence!
He is a trendsetter in custom-made Gucci jackets
The father-of-two looks uber cool in this tailor-made double-breasted suit from Nikhil Thampi’s collection
Karan is the king of glitter and all things shiny! Right here, we have the evidence!
