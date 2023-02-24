Heading 3

Karan Johar's ethnic affair

FEB 24, 2023

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan looks handsome in a black kurta which has been layered with a silver coloured shimmer blazer

Shining in shimmer

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

He is wearing a purple velvet sherwani with an embroidered shawl that lends a royal touch to the look

 Royal in Purple

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

The ace director looks cool in a printed silk kurta and colourful stole

 Summer vibes

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

A black velvet long blazer with a golden embroidered shawl is perfect for a winter wedding

 Regal

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

White looks elegant in itself and this chikankari work kurta, pajama makes him look cool

White 

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Black when combined with multicolored looks interesting. Take a cue from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s director

Multicoloured Chic

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

A mirror-work kurta in yellow colour looks awesome for any day function

Yellow and Mirror

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Pathani black coloured kurta layered with zari work coat makes Karan look more elegan

Zari

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

Who says Pink is not for boys? Take a style inspiration from this ethnic look of Karan’s

 Pink

