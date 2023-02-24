Karan Johar's ethnic affair
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan looks handsome in a black kurta which has been layered with a silver coloured shimmer blazer
Shining in shimmer
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He is wearing a purple velvet sherwani with an embroidered shawl that lends a royal touch to the look
Royal in Purple
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
The ace director looks cool in a printed silk kurta and colourful stole
Summer vibes
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
A black velvet long blazer with a golden embroidered shawl is perfect for a winter wedding
Regal
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
White looks elegant in itself and this chikankari work kurta, pajama makes him look cool
White
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Black when combined with multicolored looks interesting. Take a cue from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s director
Multicoloured Chic
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
A mirror-work kurta in yellow colour looks awesome for any day function
Yellow and Mirror
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Pathani black coloured kurta layered with zari work coat makes Karan look more elegan
Zari
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Who says Pink is not for boys? Take a style inspiration from this ethnic look of Karan’s
Pink
