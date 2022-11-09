Karan Johar’s
snazzy jazzy outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 9, 2022
FASHION
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The director definitely stole the spotlight in his all-black ensemble of a Valentino suit and Louboutin sneakers.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
His Halloween costume was definitely a hit, with his uber-cool suit with fangs on the shoulder and his red pendant accessorizing the look perfectly.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The filmmaker was spotted in a quirky oversized jacket by Dhruv Kapoor, which was paired with blue wide-leg jeans and sneakers from Balmain.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
For his Diwali look, he opted for a very glitzy and glamorous outfit, which included a kurta, pajama, and sequined dupatta by Abhinav Mishra.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He totally passed the vibe check for his Gujarati look, where he sported a black kurta pajama and paired it with a vibrantly yellow-hued printed long jacket.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
In an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sherwani set with Louboutin shoes and Gucci sunglasses, he set some major fashion goals, looking incredibly stylish.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Karan Johar sported a very energetic look in a black t-shirt and trousers with a purple printed jacket and blue sneakers, which looked super cool and edgy.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Ditch the boring old trousers and opt for a Karan Johar-inspired super cool printed pair, red-lined sneakers, and an oversized hoodie.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Karan looked dapper in a red and black beaded jacket by Saaksha & Kinni and accessorized with Copper Mallet shoes.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He looked really suave and sharp in an oversized black pantsuit and gave it the perfect retro vibe by styling it with a polka-dot scarf.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.