Karan Johar’s style statement
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 03, 2023
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He is looking sassy in brown colour stripped suit
Classy
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
The director is looking chilled in a yellow colour joggers suit
Yellow
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He has opted for a black colour suit with floral prints
Floral
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
His love for dressing well is not a hidden secret
Golden affair
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He opts for an all black outfit with a twist
Halloween in style
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He is looking hot in a blue colour oversized blazer
Blue day
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
The director is looking fabulous in a white colour ethnic wear
White light
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He has made black look more trendy with colourful coat
Colourful
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
His mirror worked kurta is perfect for a sangeet function
Mirror
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.