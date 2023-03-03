Heading 3

Karan Johar’s style statement

                  pinkvilla 

 Akriti Anand

Fashion

mar 03, 2023

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He is looking sassy in brown colour stripped suit

 Classy

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

The director is looking chilled in a yellow colour joggers suit

Yellow

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He has opted for a black colour suit with floral prints

 Floral

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

His love for dressing well is not a hidden secret

Golden affair

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

He opts for an all black outfit with a twist

Halloween in style

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He is looking hot in a blue colour oversized blazer

Blue day

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

The director is looking fabulous in a white colour ethnic wear

 White light

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He has made black look more trendy with colourful coat

Colourful

Image: Karan Johar Instagram 

His mirror worked kurta is perfect for a sangeet function

Mirror

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here