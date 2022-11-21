Heading 3

Karan Johar’s suit collection

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar loves bling and this photo is proof. He rocked this embellished blingy jacket with a black shirt and a pair of matching black trousers

Golden bling

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

All black

Karan pulls an all-black look in this photo. The filmmaker also posed in a pair of chic black eyewear

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He also wore this stylish black suit for an episode of Koffee With Karan 7

Rocking the print

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

The filmmaker wore this eye-catching green blazer on top of a black shirt and a pair of trousers his 50th birthday bash

Karan’s 50th birthday

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

He opted for an all-black look yet again. This time, Karan wore this at a reality show and oozed glamorous vibes

Exuding glam

Image: Koffee With Karan Instagram

In this photo, we see the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director donning a quirky-printed blazer

Quirky prints

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

KJo looks absolutely dapper in this red monotone suit which he wore for an episode of Koffee With Karan

Slaying in monotone

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Here’s another image of Karan Johar channelling his inner fashion icon in this black suit with a golden bird printed on it

Super stylish

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Here, Karan rocks a floral shirt with a suit

In florals

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

KJo loves his bling, and here is him rocking another blingy black jacket with a suit

Black bling

