Karan Johar’s suit collection
Priyakshi Sharma
Nov 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar loves bling and this photo is proof. He rocked this embellished blingy jacket with a black shirt and a pair of matching black trousers
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan pulls an all-black look in this photo. The filmmaker also posed in a pair of chic black eyewear
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He also wore this stylish black suit for an episode of Koffee With Karan 7
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
The filmmaker wore this eye-catching green blazer on top of a black shirt and a pair of trousers his 50th birthday bash
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
He opted for an all-black look yet again. This time, Karan wore this at a reality show and oozed glamorous vibes
Image: Koffee With Karan Instagram
In this photo, we see the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director donning a quirky-printed blazer
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
KJo looks absolutely dapper in this red monotone suit which he wore for an episode of Koffee With Karan
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Here’s another image of Karan Johar channelling his inner fashion icon in this black suit with a golden bird printed on it
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Here, Karan rocks a floral shirt with a suit
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
KJo loves his bling, and here is him rocking another blingy black jacket with a suit
