MAY 06, 2024

Karan Johar’s Super Stylish Ensembles

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos

Karan looked extremely suave in this black base blazer look; intricately detailed with golden thread work that enhanced the look perfectly! 

#1

The ace director donned a brown blazer that was adorned with green frills; it’s a risky look yet he aced it immaculately! 

#2

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos

K-Jo yet again slayed a perfect outfit; his black blazer had a shimmery touch to it along with an added bow and funky glasses

#3

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@rahuljhangiani 

What a super debonair look! Johar accessorized his buttoned blazer look with a huge eye-catching golden locket and black shades

#4

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels 

The SOTY director aced a velvet blazer look which was adorned with silver motifs; he accessorized his look with heart-shaped jewels that took away all the attention! 

#5

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels 

The father of two can not only ace experimental fashion looks but even carries sophisticated formal ensembles also with extreme grace! 

#6

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos

#7

Karan’s polka dot blazer with huge collars is such a cool look to pull off! He paired his look with uber stylish shades and accessories 

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos

The celebrated producer never fails to amaze people with stunning fashion choices; he yet again slayed a black and white look with extreme precision! 

#8

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels 

Johar sported a supercool look that was set with striking vibrant abstract prints 

#9

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels 

Karan’s traditional fashion sense screams iconic too! What a stunning kurta to pull off; And K-Jo does it thoroughly! 

#10

Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos

