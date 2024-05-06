Heading 3
MAY 06, 2024
Karan Johar’s Super Stylish Ensembles
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
Karan looked extremely suave in this black base blazer look; intricately detailed with golden thread work that enhanced the look perfectly!
#1
The ace director donned a brown blazer that was adorned with green frills; it’s a risky look yet he aced it immaculately!
#2
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
K-Jo yet again slayed a perfect outfit; his black blazer had a shimmery touch to it along with an added bow and funky glasses
#3
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@rahuljhangiani
What a super debonair look! Johar accessorized his buttoned blazer look with a huge eye-catching golden locket and black shades
#4
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
The SOTY director aced a velvet blazer look which was adorned with silver motifs; he accessorized his look with heart-shaped jewels that took away all the attention!
#5
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
The father of two can not only ace experimental fashion looks but even carries sophisticated formal ensembles also with extreme grace!
#6
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
#7
Karan’s polka dot blazer with huge collars is such a cool look to pull off! He paired his look with uber stylish shades and accessories
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
The celebrated producer never fails to amaze people with stunning fashion choices; he yet again slayed a black and white look with extreme precision!
#8
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
Johar sported a supercool look that was set with striking vibrant abstract prints
#9
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@thehouseofpixels
Karan’s traditional fashion sense screams iconic too! What a stunning kurta to pull off; And K-Jo does it thoroughly!
#10
Image source: Instagram@karanjohar
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
