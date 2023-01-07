Karan Kundrra in stylish sweatshirts
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 7, 2023
FASHION
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor looks dapper in a pink sweatshirt and blue joggers with matching shoes
Light pink sweatshirt
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
The Roadies fame is acing the vacay fashion with a green sweatshirt and white shorts
Green sweatshirt
Charu Asopa in stylish short dresses
Neha Kakkar
In co-ords
Video Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor had gone on a date with Tejasswi Prakash and had sported a multicolor tie and dye outfit
Multicolor sweatshirt
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra looks stylish in a white sweatshirt and pants, which he paired with purple sneakers
All white
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra is acing fashion trends with a black and white tie and dye sweatshirt and joggers
Tie and dye
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra sported a dual shade sweatshirt and joggers for his flight
Airport look
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 contestant paired a blue sweatshirt with a white tshirt, grey joggers and white sneakers
Layered sweatshirt
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra sported a black sweatshirt which has graphic print on it
Sun-kissed
Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor had worn a pink sweatshirt as he posed with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash
Pink vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.