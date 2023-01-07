Heading 3

Karan Kundrra in stylish sweatshirts

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor looks dapper in a pink sweatshirt and blue joggers with matching shoes

Light pink sweatshirt 

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

The Roadies fame is acing the vacay fashion with a green sweatshirt and white shorts

Green sweatshirt 

Video Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram 

The actor had gone on a date with Tejasswi Prakash and had sported a multicolor tie and dye outfit

Multicolor sweatshirt

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra looks stylish in a white sweatshirt and pants, which he paired with purple sneakers

All white 

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra is acing fashion trends with a black and white tie and dye sweatshirt and joggers

Tie and dye 

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra sported a dual shade sweatshirt and joggers for his flight

Airport look 

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant paired a blue sweatshirt with a white tshirt, grey joggers and white sneakers

Layered sweatshirt 

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra sported a black sweatshirt which has graphic print on it

Sun-kissed

Image Source - Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor had worn a pink sweatshirt as he posed with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

Pink vibes

