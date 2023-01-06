Heading 3

Karan to Parth:
TV celebs in blazers

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor looks smart and fashionable in a blue blazer set and a bow tie

Karan Kundrra 

Image source- Parth Samthaan Instagram 

The actor has got a royal look with lacy design black blazer and sunglasses look

Parth Samthaan 

Image source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The actor is creating fashion trends with the fitted black blazer and tie look

Gashmeer Mahajani 

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The actor has got funky yet stylish look with a white shirt and turquoise blazer

Nakuul Mehta 

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni is party ready in this designer shirt with a black blazer and a bow

Aly Goni 

Image source- Fahmaan Khan Instagram 

Imlie actor has kept a cool look with a blue shirt and white blazer combination 

Fahmaan Khan 

Video source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

The actor wore a formal look with blazer set and crisp white shirt with it

Shaheer Sheikh

Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The telly star opted for an all black look with a black shirt, tie, and blazer

Arjun Bijlani 

Image source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Kundali Bhagya fame looks fashionable in a black blazer paired with green pants

Dheeraj Dhoopar 

