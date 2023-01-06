Karan to Parth:
TV celebs in blazers
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 6, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor looks smart and fashionable in a blue blazer set and a bow tie
Karan Kundrra
Image source- Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actor has got a royal look with lacy design black blazer and sunglasses look
Parth Samthaan
Shehnaaz Gill approved hairstyles
BB16: Priyankas girl next door looks
Image source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The actor is creating fashion trends with the fitted black blazer and tie look
Gashmeer Mahajani
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
The actor has got funky yet stylish look with a white shirt and turquoise blazer
Nakuul Mehta
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni is party ready in this designer shirt with a black blazer and a bow
Aly Goni
Image source- Fahmaan Khan Instagram
Imlie actor has kept a cool look with a blue shirt and white blazer combination
Fahmaan Khan
Video source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram
The actor wore a formal look with blazer set and crisp white shirt with it
Shaheer Sheikh
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The telly star opted for an all black look with a black shirt, tie, and blazer
Arjun Bijlani
Image source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Kundali Bhagya fame looks fashionable in a black blazer paired with green pants
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.