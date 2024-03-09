Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 09, 2024

Karan Wahi’s Style Diaries

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan dressed casually in a pink shirt and beige pants is a perfect everyday look

#1

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan paired his black ensemble look with a cool denim jacket

#2

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

A Black suit will forever be the best formal outfit!

#3

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan looked suave in a black beaded blazer look

#4

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

A simple red traditional Kurta-Pyjama is the go-to outfit for festivities

#5

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

#6

Karan looked cool and casual as he paired his light blue shirt with matching denims 

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan’s white chikankari kurta is a simple yet great pick for traditional affairs

#7

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan looked extremely handsome in a black bandhgala suit

#8

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan slayed this basic white T-shirt paired with blue denims

#9

Image source- Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Karan’s love for black is unparalleled!

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here