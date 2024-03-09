pinkvilla
Karan Wahi’s Style Diaries
Karan dressed casually in a pink shirt and beige pants is a perfect everyday look
Karan paired his black ensemble look with a cool denim jacket
A Black suit will forever be the best formal outfit!
Karan looked suave in a black beaded blazer look
A simple red traditional Kurta-Pyjama is the go-to outfit for festivities
Karan looked cool and casual as he paired his light blue shirt with matching denims
Karan’s white chikankari kurta is a simple yet great pick for traditional affairs
Karan looked extremely handsome in a black bandhgala suit
Karan slayed this basic white T-shirt paired with blue denims
Karan’s love for black is unparalleled!
