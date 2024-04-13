Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
april 13, 2024
Kareena Kapoor in all-black outfits
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Kareena ensured that the internet was on fire as she posed in a black Herve Leger jumpsuit, looking drop-dead gorgeous!
Sleek & Stylish
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Bebo looked party-ready in her black knotted dress with Pink sleeves
Party Look
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor owned the spotlight as she slayed in an All-Black bodycon dress
Spotlight
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
A while back, she had donned an unusual look featuring a black leather dress and a green sash tied around the waist, leaving us in awe!
Leather Love
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She had turned show-stopper in a black dress with a leather bondage-inspired bodice for the duo Shantanu & Nikhil
Show Stopper
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Stunning
She looked stunning in a head-turning black maxi dress and multi-layered silver necklaces
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She exuded major goth vibes as she decked up in a classic black gown layered with a netted fabric to add fluidity to the solid colour
Goth Queen
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Perfect for summer, her black and white Nupur Kanoi is a simple and easy choice for breezy evenings
Summer Look
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She looked fierce and bold in an all-black pantsuit featuring a one-sleeve blazer
Bold
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She managed to keep the oomph factor intact in this black gown with a slit in the front
Oomph Factor
