Jiya Surana

Fashion

april 13, 2024

Kareena Kapoor in all-black outfits

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Kareena ensured that the internet was on fire as she posed in a black Herve Leger jumpsuit, looking drop-dead gorgeous! 

Sleek & Stylish 

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Bebo looked party-ready in her black knotted dress with Pink sleeves

Party Look 

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor owned the spotlight as she slayed in an All-Black bodycon dress

Spotlight 

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

A while back, she had donned an unusual look featuring a black leather dress and a green sash tied around the waist, leaving us in awe!

Leather Love 

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She had turned show-stopper in a black dress with a leather bondage-inspired bodice for the duo Shantanu & Nikhil

Show Stopper 

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Stunning 

She looked stunning in a head-turning black maxi dress and multi-layered silver necklaces

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She exuded major goth vibes as she decked up in a classic black gown layered with a netted fabric to add fluidity to the solid colour 

Goth Queen

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Perfect for summer, her black and white Nupur Kanoi is a simple and easy choice for breezy evenings

Summer Look 

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She looked fierce and bold in an all-black pantsuit featuring a one-sleeve blazer 

Bold

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She managed to keep the oomph factor intact in this black gown with a slit in the front 

Oomph Factor 

