Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 05, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan in black outfits
Gorgeous In Black
At the 2019 LFW, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned showstopper for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil in a form-fitting strapless back gown with a corset-style bodice
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Her relaxed-fit black and white dress with tie-dye prints seemed perfect for an outdoor brunch in the city!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Trendy Look
Exuding confidence, Bebo nailed the boss lady look in an unconventional all-black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Woman In Black
She stepped out in a strapless black faux leather gown with a light green ribbon sash attached to it and gave us a lesson on colour blocking!
Image: Pinkvilla
Leather Love
For a dance reality show, she kept things interesting in an all-black dress with a high-low hemline and a plunging neckline, and some oxidised jewellery
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Turning Heads
She looked date ready in a sensuous black dress with strappy sleeves and a deep neckline
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Oozing Sensuousness
Twinning with BFF Malaika Arora, Kareena looked modish in a black oversized Givenchy top and faux leather pants with side slits
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black Casual Look
She looked stunning in a black fishnet gown by Gauri & Nainika, and bold berry-hued lips
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Stunner In A Black Gown
For a casual look, she wore her blue jeans with a black graphic-print top
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Cool girl vibes
And her relaxed yet chic look in a long black dress with a short slit is perfect for summer days
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Look
