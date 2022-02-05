Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 05, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan in black outfits 

Gorgeous In Black

At the 2019 LFW, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned showstopper for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil in a form-fitting strapless back gown with a corset-style bodice

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Her relaxed-fit black and white dress with tie-dye prints seemed perfect for an outdoor brunch in the city!

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Trendy Look

Exuding confidence, Bebo nailed the boss lady look in an unconventional all-black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Woman In Black

She stepped out in a strapless black faux leather gown with a light green ribbon sash attached to it and gave us a lesson on colour blocking!

Image: Pinkvilla

Leather Love

For a dance reality show, she kept things interesting in an all-black dress with a high-low hemline and a plunging neckline, and some oxidised jewellery

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Turning Heads

She looked date ready in a sensuous black dress with strappy sleeves and a deep neckline

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Oozing Sensuousness

Twinning with BFF Malaika Arora, Kareena looked modish in a black oversized Givenchy top and faux leather pants with side slits

Image: Pinkvilla

All-black Casual Look

She looked stunning in a black fishnet gown by Gauri & Nainika, and bold berry-hued lips

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Stunner In A Black Gown

For a casual look, she wore her blue jeans with a black graphic-print top

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Cool girl vibes

And her relaxed yet chic look in a long black dress with a short slit is perfect for summer days

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Look

