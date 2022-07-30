Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan in black outfits

Joyce Joyson

july 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Black is the colour that can spice up just about any look! Kareena Kapoor gave a sexy spin to her pantsuit by pairing it with a black lacy bralette

Boss babe

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She pulls out all the stops in this chic black jumpsuit that came with an open back and wide bottoms

Incredibly stylish

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

There is no such thing as too much shimmer! The actress wore a golden sequin shirt with balloon sleeves and styled it with a black pencil sequin skirt with a slit at the front

Shines bright!

Video: Pinkvilla

Putting her edgy side on display, the actress went for a strapless black, body-fitting gown featuring criss-cross belt-like detail across the chest

Killing it!

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva looks every bit sophisticated in this black well-fitted top paired with a black blazer and cream-hued trousers

Polished look

The begum of Bollywood nailed the look in this black embroidered dress and to it added a wide leather belt that cinched her waist

Stunner

Image: Viral Bhayani

Video: Pinkvilla

The actress gives the black flared denims a style lift by pairing it up with a strappy satin top with lace details on the neckline

Uber-stylish

A look to die for! Kareena brought her A-game to the front in this black strapless voluminous gown featuring fishnet details

Mind blowing

Image: Viral Bhayani

Image: Viral Bhayani

She rocks the black Armani pantsuit, comprising a double-breasted blazer and straight-fit pants to pure perfection

Power look

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

A diva in her own right, the actress wore a strappy black dress with a risque, plunging neckline that flattered her figure and came with a short train

Spellbinding

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy's sparky ensembles

Click Here