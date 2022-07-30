Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan in black outfits
Joyce Joyson
july 30, 2022
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Black is the colour that can spice up just about any look! Kareena Kapoor gave a sexy spin to her pantsuit by pairing it with a black lacy bralette
Boss babe
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She pulls out all the stops in this chic black jumpsuit that came with an open back and wide bottoms
Incredibly stylish
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
There is no such thing as too much shimmer! The actress wore a golden sequin shirt with balloon sleeves and styled it with a black pencil sequin skirt with a slit at the front
Shines bright!
Video: Pinkvilla
Putting her edgy side on display, the actress went for a strapless black, body-fitting gown featuring criss-cross belt-like detail across the chest
Killing it!
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva looks every bit sophisticated in this black well-fitted top paired with a black blazer and cream-hued trousers
Polished look
The begum of Bollywood nailed the look in this black embroidered dress and to it added a wide leather belt that cinched her waist
Stunner
Image: Viral Bhayani
Video: Pinkvilla
The actress gives the black flared denims a style lift by pairing it up with a strappy satin top with lace details on the neckline
Uber-stylish
A look to die for! Kareena brought her A-game to the front in this black strapless voluminous gown featuring fishnet details
Mind blowing
Image: Viral Bhayani
Image: Viral Bhayani
She rocks the black Armani pantsuit, comprising a double-breasted blazer and straight-fit pants to pure perfection
Power look
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
A diva in her own right, the actress wore a strappy black dress with a risque, plunging neckline that flattered her figure and came with a short train
Spellbinding
