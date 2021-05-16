Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Fan Of Kaftans May 16, 2021
During the lockdown last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan started her own ‘Kaftan Series’ on Instagram
The actress not only wore it at home but she also stepped out in the breezy attire a number of times
During her day out with Taimur, she wore a beige kaftan with black dots all over it. With a pair of black sliders and brown sunglasses, she finished off her look
And while she was pregnant with her second child, Bebo picked out a silk kaftan by designer Rajdeep Ranawat for a breezy off-duty look Credits: Viral Bhayani
Even during the get-togethers with her girl gang, she prefers to keep it easy and comfortable in a simple kaftan
But it was mostly during her maternity phase that Kareena swore by her love for the loose-fitting garment Credits: Viral Bhayani
She was clad in a beautiful yellow kaftan with floral prints on it as she headed out for a shoot with her team Credits: Viral Bhayani
For the birthday celebration of hubby Saif Ali Khan, she picked out a light pink kaftan with abstract prints all over. She finished off her look with pink stud earrings
For another outdoor look, she wore a floral, kaftan-style maxi dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She styled her look with a pair of kolhapuri slippers Credits: Viral Bhayani
While we have already seen some of her best and easy looks in a kaftan so far, we would still love to see some more soon!
