september 06, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of kaftans
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a happy girl twirling in her mellow yellow kaftan from House of Masaba
For the star’s low-key 40th birthday party at home, Bebo opted for a sage green floral print kaftan for a low-key birthday party at home
Flaunting her no makeup glowing face, Bebo was chilling on her lawn, wearing a checkered print kaftan
Moms-to-be can bookmark Kareena’s vibrant yellow kaftans for a chic stylish look
Kareena looks stunning in a green kaftan and proudly flaunts her baby bump while stepping out of her car
Proving that she has a kaftan for every occasion, the diva was spotted by the shutterbugs outside her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house in yet another midi-length sage green kaftan
Kareena captioned that her love for kaftans and pouts is eternal as she posted this picture on her ‘gram
She wore grey pants with her blue kaftan and was looking comfy and chic here with her son, Taimur AlI Khan
The diva has always been a fan of easy-breezy flowy silhouettes
Kareena is not letting her love for cosy kaftans go away anytime soon and we aren’t complaining. She looked stunning in her animal print kaftan here
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla