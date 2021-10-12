oct 12, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan in gowns

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her stunning gown collection

The sizzling actress was dressed to perfection in a dark blue off-shoulder leather gown by Ziad Germanos

She looked gorgeous in this OTT one-shouldered red gown by Gauri and Nainika

Bebo even shimmered brightly in a silver mirror dress with a high-neck by Atelier Zuhra

Her elegant and classy look in this offbeat black Gauri and Nainika gown has our heart

On vacation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shimmered in this blue slit gown

When she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, she graced the Lux Golden Rose Awards in a romantic red flowy gown

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black gown that’s perfect for a date night

The Veere Di Wedding actress made a splashing statement in this gorgeous lime yellow gown

She rocked this pastel-hued gown that bore a fishtail silhouette with a small trail

