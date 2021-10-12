oct 12, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan in gowns
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her stunning gown collection
The sizzling actress was dressed to perfection in a dark blue off-shoulder leather gown by Ziad Germanos
She looked gorgeous in this OTT one-shouldered red gown by Gauri and Nainika
Bebo even shimmered brightly in a silver mirror dress with a high-neck by Atelier Zuhra
Her elegant and classy look in this offbeat black Gauri and Nainika gown has our heart
On vacation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena shimmered in this blue slit gown
When she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, she graced the Lux Golden Rose Awards in a romantic red flowy gown
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black gown that’s perfect for a date night
The Veere Di Wedding actress made a splashing statement in this gorgeous lime yellow gown
She rocked this pastel-hued gown that bore a fishtail silhouette with a small trail
