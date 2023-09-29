Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ethnic wear

Image: Divyak D’Souza’s Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sight to behold in this ‘Surkh Laal’ lehenga by Anjul Bhandari

Gorgeous

She brought her glam game to the table in a shimmery pink saree

Glamorous

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

She served major style goals by opting for a real zari embroidered organza saree

Radiant

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a turquoise blue embellished ensemble from Devnaagri 

Fashionable Blues

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Kareena makes a stunning style statement in this brown couture saree

Stunner 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

The Jaane Jaan actress amped things up in a sparkly ivory pastel lehenga 

Festive Style

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 


She looked stunning in a yellow and gold saree with a matching golden blouse

Perfection 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

This mint blue lehenga featuring mirror and embroidery work looked flawless on her

Prettiest Lady

Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram 

She looked mesmerising in an embellished peach saree and a matching deep V-neck blouse 

Turning Heads

Image: Pinkvilla 

She left us speechless as she stepped out in a golden lehenga with heavy embellishments 

Style Goals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here