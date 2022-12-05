Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 In sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a polka dot number by Masaba Gupta which bore a larger dimension of the dotted print

Love for polka dots

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra like a true diva

Shimmery vibes

Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a pastel pink organza saree by Manish Malhotra that had gold zari and sparkly embellishments 

Pretty in pink

Source: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pink and yellow saree by designer Masaba Gupta

Shining in yellow

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee see-through saree that had hand-embroidered flowers and an exquisite border 

Dazzling queen

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a yellow saree featuring a simple zig-zag print on it and an elegant gold border

Shining in yellow

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a monochrome saree from Dev R Nil and paired it with a vintage Christian Lacroix jacket and a statement necklace

Monochrome 

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a peacock green silk saree that she styled with a simple emerald necklace

Go green

Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white organza saree with floral work on it in pastel from Picchika that had  "Bebo" printed on it 

Slaying like a diva

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a golden Manish Malhotra creation at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Golden girl

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here