Kareena Kapoor Khan
In sarees
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a polka dot number by Masaba Gupta which bore a larger dimension of the dotted print
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra like a true diva
Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a pastel pink organza saree by Manish Malhotra that had gold zari and sparkly embellishments
Source: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pink and yellow saree by designer Masaba Gupta
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee see-through saree that had hand-embroidered flowers and an exquisite border
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a yellow saree featuring a simple zig-zag print on it and an elegant gold border
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a monochrome saree from Dev R Nil and paired it with a vintage Christian Lacroix jacket and a statement necklace
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a peacock green silk saree that she styled with a simple emerald necklace
Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white organza saree with floral work on it in pastel from Picchika that had "Bebo" printed on it
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a golden Manish Malhotra creation at Sonam Kapoor's wedding
