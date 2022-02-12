Fashion 

Rishika Shah

FEB 12, 2022

Kareena Kapoor-inspired brunch looks

Pretty In Pleats

Kareena’s pleated aqua green and white midi dress is perfect for a weekend brunch

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Bebo’s cut-out indigo midi dress adorned in pleats is sure to make heads turn at the brunch table

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Exquisite Indigo

When in doubt, just put on an effortless floral jumpsuit and ace the look with a messy bun

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Flower Power

You can also opt for the classic denim on denim look that never goes wrong. However, go unique with tie-dye trousers

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Denim On Denim

For a midweek brunch, style your white shirt with a front knot and flowy beige trousers

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Classic White Shirt

Rock a chic kaftan that is neither too casual nor too formal and style it with a high ponytail

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Beige Kaftan

You can also go for monotone dressing for a brunch with your girls in a yellow bodysuit and trousers

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Monotone Dressing

The most effortless outfit that you can rock is a breezy knotted shirt with flared denims

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Breezy Shirt

Look gracious in an all white outfit like Bebo’s with a corset like top and casual trousers

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

All White

Bebo’s loose fit sunshine yellow dress with cut-out detailing is perfect for a girl’s day out

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Little Ms. Sunshine

