Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 12, 2022
Kareena Kapoor-inspired brunch looks
Pretty In Pleats
Kareena’s pleated aqua green and white midi dress is perfect for a weekend brunch
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bebo’s cut-out indigo midi dress adorned in pleats is sure to make heads turn at the brunch table
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Exquisite Indigo
When in doubt, just put on an effortless floral jumpsuit and ace the look with a messy bun
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Flower Power
You can also opt for the classic denim on denim look that never goes wrong. However, go unique with tie-dye trousers
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Denim On Denim
For a midweek brunch, style your white shirt with a front knot and flowy beige trousers
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Classic White Shirt
Rock a chic kaftan that is neither too casual nor too formal and style it with a high ponytail
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Beige Kaftan
You can also go for monotone dressing for a brunch with your girls in a yellow bodysuit and trousers
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Monotone Dressing
The most effortless outfit that you can rock is a breezy knotted shirt with flared denims
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Breezy Shirt
Look gracious in an all white outfit like Bebo’s with a corset like top and casual trousers
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
All White
Bebo’s loose fit sunshine yellow dress with cut-out detailing is perfect for a girl’s day out
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Little Ms. Sunshine
