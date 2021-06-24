Best Saree Looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s June 24, 2021
Let us begin with one of the most ravishing desi looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan so far. The diva picked out a peach sequin saree and wore it with a skimpy bralette for this jaw-dropping look
Next, she amped up things with classic desi touches. Her yellow drape by Nikasha was styled with a low bun with gajra, studded chandbalis and a round bindi
In a slightly brighter shade, Kareena picked out another yellow number. The saree bore gold prints and a bright pink border, and looked lovely on her
The ‘Good Newwz’ actress aced the traditional look in an emerald green silk saree by Raw Mango. She finished off her look with an emerald-studded statement necklace
In a custom-made organza saree by Picchika and a one-shoulder blouse, Bebo showed us how to slay in the most beautiful yet edgy way!
For the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor, she wore a Manish Malhotra gold number that was paired with a plunging-neck blouse
Moving on, this beautiful polka dot saree by Masaba Gupta is one of our favourite looks of Kareena. With her signature eye makeup, she rounded off the look really well
She made a strong case for ethnic dressing by wearing a crisp black saree with a dark pink border running along it. She teamed her saree with a modest round-neck blouse
Kareena had picked out a tulle white and pink hue saree that perfectly complimented her husband’s outfit. She styled the look with signature kohl-rimmed eyes and neutral makeup
Giving a power punch to the elegant six-yard drape, she styled her white saree with a black jacket with padded shoulders
