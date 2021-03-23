Kareena’s
moments
Best
showstopper March 23, 2021
With utmost sass, Kareena has always taken the runway by storm!
She left us stunned by sporting this gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensemble
She looked breath-taking in this gorgeous emerald green metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal
Bebo sported yet another metallic number by Monisha Jaising on the runway
The mother-of-two also closed the show for Shantanu and Nikhil in a black strapless gown
She looked ethereal in an Anita Dongre creation as she played showstopper for the designer back in 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a black Anamika khanna gown as she strutted the runway for the designer in 2018
When she was pregnant with Taimur, Bebo played showstopper for ace designer Sabyasachi and flaunted her baby bump!
Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in a black Gauri and Nainika gown as she closed the Lakme Fashion Week in 2019
