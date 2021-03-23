Kareena’s

moments

Best

showstopper

March 23, 2021

With utmost sass, Kareena has always taken the runway by storm!

She left us stunned by sporting this gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensemble

She looked breath-taking in this gorgeous emerald green metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal

Bebo sported yet another metallic number by Monisha Jaising on the runway

The mother-of-two also closed the show for Shantanu and Nikhil in a black strapless gown

She looked ethereal in an Anita Dongre creation as she played showstopper for the designer back in 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a black Anamika khanna gown as she strutted the runway for the designer in 2018

When she was pregnant with Taimur, Bebo played showstopper for ace designer Sabyasachi and flaunted her baby bump!

Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in a black Gauri and Nainika gown as she closed the Lakme Fashion Week in 2019

