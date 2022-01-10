Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 10, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual looks
Fashion
Casuals All The Way
Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us a fuss-free and casual way to rock biker shorts, with an expensive oversized tee, white sneakers and a statement tote bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfort And Trend Combo
Switching things up, she mixed comfort with trend by pairing her brown leather pants with a basic black tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Colourful Tie-dye
For a comfy look, she paired her tie-dye joggers with a loose-fit denim shirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Cosy Winter Style
To keep herself cosy and stylish during winter, she slipped into blue baggy jeans and a grey sweatshirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy-breezy In Co-ords
Easy-breezy, her white cotton co-ord set is perfect for the hot sultry days
Image: Pinkvilla
Sharp Denim Look
Making a strong case for a sharp look, she paired her full-length flared denims with a beige bodysuit and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Pinkvilla
Funky Athleisure Look
For a smart athleisure look, she paired her black yoga tights with a blue sports bra and a fluorescent green jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Laid-back Style
Her laid-back style, in white pants with rolled-up hems and an oversized pink shirt is too cool to ignore!
Image: Pinkvilla
Pop Of Neon
Bringing the best of both worlds, she added a pop of colour to her black and white relaxed look with a pair of neon ballerinas
Image: Pinkvilla
Simple Cotton Co-ords
A fan of block print cotton co-ords, she kept her style simple and airy in an olive green suit set
Image: Pinkvilla
