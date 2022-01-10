Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 10, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual looks

Casuals All The Way

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us a fuss-free and casual way to rock biker shorts, with an expensive oversized tee, white sneakers and a statement tote bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfort And Trend Combo

Switching things up, she mixed comfort with trend by pairing her brown leather pants with a basic black tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Colourful Tie-dye

For a comfy look, she paired her tie-dye joggers with a loose-fit denim shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Cosy Winter Style

To keep herself cosy and stylish during winter, she slipped into blue baggy jeans and a grey sweatshirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy-breezy In Co-ords

Easy-breezy, her white cotton co-ord set is perfect for the hot sultry days

Image: Pinkvilla

Sharp Denim Look

Making a strong case for a sharp look, she paired her full-length flared denims with a beige bodysuit and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Pinkvilla

Funky Athleisure Look

For a smart athleisure look, she paired her black yoga tights with a blue sports bra and a fluorescent green jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Laid-back Style

Her laid-back style, in white pants with rolled-up hems and an oversized pink shirt is too cool to ignore!

Image: Pinkvilla

Pop Of Neon

Bringing the best of both worlds, she added a pop of colour to her black and white relaxed look with a pair of neon ballerinas

Image: Pinkvilla

Simple Cotton Co-ords

A fan of block print cotton co-ords, she kept her style simple and airy in an olive green suit set

Image: Pinkvilla 

