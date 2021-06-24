Kareena June 24, 2021
Kapoor
Khan’s
makeup game
When you talk about the Begum of Bollywood, it is hard to miss her signature make up look
Bebo is known for her love for classic kohl rimmed eyes and manages to rock it at every occasion
She can always double up on he drama with dramatic smokey eyes
As much as she loves drama, she’ll often find her way back to a gorgeous neutral makeup
Her cheekbones are always highlighted and that clearly adds up on enhancing her pout
She knows how to play it safe with glitter eyeshadow and this look is proof
With barely anything on her face, she often chooses for an overall coral flush of colour
An eyeliner is what she picks when she wants to let her outfit do the talking!
Adding colour to her kohl-rimmed eyes, Bebo likes to smudge it out with eyeshadow
And when nothing seems to work, a bold pout is always by her side to make a statement
