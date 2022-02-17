Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 17, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan in sarees
Customised Saree
She certainly means it when she says ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ as she was spotted in a custom hand-painted organza powder blue ‘Bebo’ saree by Picchika
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Bebo looked regal in a bright sunshine yellow saree for her cousin's wedding. The yellow number featured a simple zig-zag print on it and an elegant gold border
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Yellow Saree
For bestie Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Kareena stole the show in a Manish Malhotra gold number that she paired with a blouse that bore a deep plunging neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Gold saree
Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black saree with pink and red borders along with a tee-shirt style blouse from Raw Mango
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Black saree
Keeping the quintessential Indian saree vibe alive, Kareena Kapoor looked her absolute best in this emerald green silk creation
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Silk Drape
Like always, she rocked the sequin embellished saree by her dearest designer friend Manish Malhotra like a true diva. She paired her peach saree with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sequin Saree
She graced a product launch event in Delhi clad in a tie-dye saree with a monochrome blouse. Bebo looked elegant in her simple saree teamed with edgy makeup and a choker necklace
Image: Pinkvilla
Elegant look
Turn on the desi mode and stay brighter than the whole bunch of crackers. Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us all a case in point in Masaba Gupta’s saree
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Festive-ready Saree
The diva doesn't shy away from experimenting with new patterns and silhouettes. Bebo rocked the elegant white saree with a gold printed stripe pattern running through it
Image: Pinkvilla
Striped Saree
Black and white polka dotted saree? Yes, please. A combo that will never slip out from the trends list. Look, how stunningly Bebo wears it!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Retro Saree
