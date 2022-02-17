Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 17, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan in sarees

Customised Saree

She certainly means it when she says ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ as she was spotted in a custom hand-painted organza powder blue ‘Bebo’ saree by Picchika

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Bebo looked regal in a bright sunshine yellow saree for her cousin's wedding. The yellow number featured a simple zig-zag print on it and an elegant gold border

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Yellow Saree

For bestie Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Kareena stole the show in a Manish Malhotra gold number that she paired with a blouse that bore a deep plunging neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Gold saree

Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black saree with pink and red borders along with a tee-shirt style blouse from Raw Mango

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Black saree

Keeping the quintessential Indian saree vibe alive, Kareena Kapoor looked her absolute best in this emerald green silk creation

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Silk Drape

Like always, she rocked the sequin embellished saree by her dearest designer friend Manish Malhotra like a true diva. She paired her peach saree with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sequin Saree

She graced a product launch event in Delhi clad in a tie-dye saree with a monochrome blouse. Bebo looked elegant in her simple saree teamed with edgy makeup and a choker necklace

Image: Pinkvilla

Elegant look

Turn on the desi mode and stay brighter than the whole bunch of crackers. Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us all a case in point in Masaba Gupta’s saree

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Festive-ready Saree

The diva doesn't shy away from experimenting with new patterns and silhouettes. Bebo rocked the elegant white saree with a gold printed stripe pattern running through it

Image: Pinkvilla

Striped Saree

Black and white polka dotted saree? Yes, please. A combo that will never slip out from the trends list. Look, how stunningly Bebo wears it!

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Retro Saree

