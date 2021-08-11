Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer in red
AUGUST 11, 2021
While there’s no shade that Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t pull off, red seems to be one of her most favoured choices!
And when we start to list down some of her iconic looks in red, this gorgeous one-shouldered Gauri and Nainika gown comes to our mind first
Next comes this stunning strapless red dress by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil that Kareena wore for the Lakme Fashion Week press conference
For the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Mrs Khan showed us how to ace the colourblock trend in shades of red and pink!
To jazz things up for an informal event, Bebo chose a dark red number with sequins all over
Sequined red dresses are a staple in her fashion radar. Therefore, this red Bibhu Mohapatra creation with a plunging neckline had to be on our list!
Once in a while, she likes to take the desi route in a head-to-toe red look and we are not even complaining!
Even for her day out in the city, the ‘Begum of Bollywood’ swears by the shade of romance
And a halter-neck red dress remains her go-to shade for a houseparty!
We don’t think there’s anyone who could have rocked the vibrant shade better than Kareena Kapoor Khan!
For more updates on Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion, follow Pinkvilla