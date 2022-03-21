Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
MAR 21, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan in sparkly outfits
Blue babe
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena looked as royal as she could get in a royal blue shimmery gown by Raisa Vanessa. The full-sleeved gown featured a high neck, a thigh-high slit and a big bow detail on the waistline
The Begum of Bollywood looked like a precious diamond as she was seen dressed up in a dazzling emerald green gown by Russian based label Alexander Tirekhov. The flawlessly radiant gown was backless and bore a halter-neck
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Go green
The evergreen actress looked like a doll in a strapless metallic dark silver gown. The eye-catching gown featured a bow at the waist, a thigh-high slit and was decked in colourful sequins all over
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Metallic sheen
The actress looked like she oozes out glitter as she was dressed in a glistening mirror dress from Atelier Zuhra. The body-hugging sleeveless dress helped Bebo flaunt all her curves effortlessly
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Reflective bliss
Kareena can definitely steal the limelight wherever she goes and she proved it in her sequinned dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The sizzling long-sleeved bodycon dress featured a plunging neckline along with cut-out detail
Cut-out midi dress
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Even while she was pregnant with Jeh, she didn’t pause on experimenting with snazzy styles and looked like a diva in her silver sparkly dress with a risqué slit
Maternity style
Image: Pinkvilla
She yet again stole our hearts in a silver gown that bore floaty loose sleeves and a plunging neckline. She had styled it differently with her hair pulled up into a neat bun and flattering makeup
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Glistening diva
For the shoot, Kareena wore an intricately beaded lilac, fitted gown from Yousef-Al-Jasmi that featured a necklace shaped beading on the bodice and sheer panel around the waist
Very peri sparkles
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Her glamorous outfit styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, featured a loose fit shirt teamed with a pencil skirt. The outfit passed all the vibe checks from formal to party wear
Glitz & glam
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
