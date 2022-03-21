 Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

MAR 21, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan in sparkly outfits

Blue babe

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena looked as royal as she could get in a royal blue shimmery gown by Raisa Vanessa. The full-sleeved gown featured a high neck, a thigh-high slit and a big bow detail on the waistline

The Begum of Bollywood looked like a precious diamond as she was seen dressed up in a dazzling emerald green gown by Russian based label Alexander Tirekhov. The flawlessly radiant gown was backless and bore a halter-neck

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Go green

The evergreen actress looked like a doll in a strapless metallic dark silver gown. The eye-catching gown featured a bow at the waist, a thigh-high slit and was decked in colourful sequins all over

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Metallic sheen

The actress looked like she oozes out glitter as she was dressed in a glistening mirror dress from Atelier Zuhra. The body-hugging sleeveless dress helped Bebo flaunt all her curves effortlessly

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Reflective bliss

Kareena can definitely steal the limelight wherever she goes and she proved it in her sequinned dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. The sizzling long-sleeved bodycon dress featured a plunging neckline along with cut-out detail

Cut-out midi dress

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Even while she was pregnant with Jeh, she didn’t pause on experimenting with snazzy styles and looked like a diva in her silver sparkly dress with a risqué slit

Maternity style

Image: Pinkvilla

She yet again stole our hearts in a silver gown that bore floaty loose sleeves and a plunging neckline. She had styled it differently with her hair pulled up into a neat bun and flattering makeup

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Glistening diva

For the shoot, Kareena wore an intricately beaded lilac, fitted gown from Yousef-Al-Jasmi that featured a necklace shaped beading on the bodice and sheer panel around the waist

Very peri sparkles

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Her glamorous outfit styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, featured a loose fit shirt teamed with a pencil skirt. The outfit passed all the vibe checks from formal to party wear

Glitz & glam

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

